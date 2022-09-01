Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Head-To-Head Review

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 12.55% 4.22% 1.55% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 270.82% 21.04% 13.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 3.88 $12.05 million $0.34 28.94 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 12.00 $1.05 billion $13.72 4.17

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Whitestone REIT pays out 141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Whitestone REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

