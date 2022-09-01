White Pine Capital LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,261,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 211,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,818,000.

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 480,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

