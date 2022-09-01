White Pine Capital LLC Increases Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of ADTRAN worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ADTRAN by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADTN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -128.57%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

