White Pine Capital LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.63. 174,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $375.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

