White Pine Capital LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

