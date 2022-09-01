White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $82.14. 271,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

