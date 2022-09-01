White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after acquiring an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after buying an additional 137,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,631,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. 9,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.