Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $156.60 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.