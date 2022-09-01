WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 125,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,137,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

WeWork Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

