Westport Asset Management Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Westport Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 465,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 12,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,474. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $341.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

