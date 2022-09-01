Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.69.

NYSE:WLK opened at $98.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

