Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WES. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 3.09.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

