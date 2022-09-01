Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.307 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Wesfarmers Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.