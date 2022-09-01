Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.56

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.96, with a volume of 322690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.