Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,576,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,689,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 640,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

