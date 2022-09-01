Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $123.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

CHH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.