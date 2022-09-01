Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

