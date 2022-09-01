Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 56,000 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASI. BTIG Research increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,004.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 238,748 shares of company stock valued at $806,469. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

