Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CAT opened at $184.71 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

