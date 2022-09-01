Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 14,198 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 658,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 248,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.