Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $165.21 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.79. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.