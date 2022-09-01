Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,495 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

ORCL opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

