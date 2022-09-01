Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.95.
Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $130.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
