Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,208,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $41.62 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

