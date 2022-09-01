Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 521,739.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,609 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 176.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 457,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $9,631,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 201.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 365,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 45.4% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 593,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

