Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 816.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 326,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 143,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

