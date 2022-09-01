Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $111,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

