Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 955 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

