Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,292 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.31 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

