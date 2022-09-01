Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $32.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Weibo Trading Down 6.1 %

WB traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 17,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. Weibo has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $55.27.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Weibo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Weibo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

