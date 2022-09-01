Wedbush Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

