WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 765,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408,744 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $76,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 57,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

