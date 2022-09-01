WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $39,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.56. 38,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,560. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

