Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.43

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.