Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.16. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 245,895 shares changing hands.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.54 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wallbridge Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$440,319.72. In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$440,319.72. Also, Director Alar Soever acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,341. Insiders have acquired a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,500 over the last three months.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.