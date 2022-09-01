WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $10.95. WalkMe shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 2,492 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $895.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in WalkMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 125,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 67,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $14,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.