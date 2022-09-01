Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €142.14 ($145.04) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52-week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.31.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

