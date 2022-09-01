Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.09 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

