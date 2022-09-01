Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,075 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,199,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vista Energy by 648.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,097,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.
Vista Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
Vista Energy stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
