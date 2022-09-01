Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 56,307 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,307 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $117.89 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

