Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

