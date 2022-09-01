Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,731 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

