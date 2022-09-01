Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

