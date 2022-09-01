Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

