Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

