Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 5,633 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after buying an additional 2,752,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,251,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.