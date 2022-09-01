Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,487 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

