Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:EDF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 945.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 97.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

