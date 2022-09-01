Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 1,780.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,102 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.59% of Victory Capital worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.48. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

