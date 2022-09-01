Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,028. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after buying an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

